Joseph “Joe” Gutman of Hollywood, Maryland (son of Joseph and Rose Gutman) passed away on May 27, 2021 after complications following a bone marrow transplant through Johns Hopkins Hospital. Despite battling lymphoma years earlier and then leukemia, Joe handled every situation and setback with strength, dignity and even humor.

Joe met the love of his life, Joyce, as childhood neighbors in Marianna, Pennsylvania. They had 53 beautiful marital years together along with three children, Joell, Shawn and Erin, and six grandchildren ranging in age from 4 to 23.

Joe lived a modest yet very full life. He took joy in the simple pleasures like yard work and cutting firewood. Upon retirement from teaching in 2005 he and Joyce traveled extensively. His bravest feat was sky diving in Aruba just a few years ago. One of his most meaningful vacations was traveling with his wife and daughters to his grandparents’ home country of Slovenia.

While in the hospital he reminisced about his proudest physical accomplishment: completing a five day bike trip with family members from Pittsburgh to DC, logging 100 miles in one day and he wasn’t even a cyclist. He was certainly an adventurer and a man who acted decades younger than his age, always active and strong, even while battling cancer.

Joe impacted countless lives, whether through his 38 years of teaching at Esperanza Middle School, as a softball coach/teammate or a fierce competitor on a golf course or tennis/pickleball/basketball court. He was a dedicated family man and a selfless friend who was always willing to lend a hand. As someone recently mentioned “the world never has enough Joe Gutmans”.

A Celebration of Life service will be planned in the near future.

