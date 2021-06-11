Catherine “Cathy” Annette Lyon Moore, 60, of Loveville, MD, formerly from Hollywood, MD, passed away on May 30, 2021 in Baltimore, MD. Born November 5, 1960 in Leonardtown, MD, she was the loving daughter of Catherine Louise Vandenbos and the late Truman Lyon.

Cathy was the loving wife of the late Jackson Howard Moore, whom she married in Avenue, MD and who preceded her in death on September 16, 2011.

Cathy is survived by her siblings Connie Anita Cusic of Bushwood, MD, James T. Lyon of Loveville, MD, Daniel J. Lyon (Laurie) of Loveville, MD, and Patrick Lyon of Loveville, MD, along with nieces and nephews Kristie Cusic, Mariah Young, Damien Wilson, Japaris Holt, Jessica Lyon, Brooke Lyon, Bambi Cusic, Carlee Bowles, Brandon Weber, John Cusic, Jesse Lyon, Leslie Alvey, Marlee Ernest, JD. Wood, Nalani Curtis, J.T. Lyon, Johnny Lyon, Valerie Lyon, and Madison Bailey.

She was a lifelong St. Mary’s County, MD resident. Cathy graduated from St. Mary’s Academy in 1978 and earned a degree in nursing. She worked as a licensed practical nurse for St. Mary’s Hospital for 37 years, retiring in 2013.

Cathy was a member of the Hollywood Ladies Auxiliary. She enjoyed playing bingo and lottery.

All Funeral Services will be private.

Contributions may be made to assist with funeral expenses.