Ashley Renee Merkle “Boogey”, 31, of Lexington Park, MD formerly from Hollywood, MD passed away on May 30, 2021. She was born on September 10, 1989 in Leonardtown, MD, and was the loving daughter of Kimberly Ann Mills of Lexington Park, MD, Charles F. Merkle, Sr. of Bushwood, MD, and stepfather Brad Mills of Lexington Park, MD. Ashley is survived by her son Cameron Briscoe of Lexington Park, MD, siblings Joshua Austin of California, MD, Charles E. Merkle of Charlotte Hall, MD, Jeanne Hill of Bushwood, MD, and Deborah Merkle of La Plata, MD.

She was a lifelong St. Mary’s County, MD resident. Ashley graduated from Leonardtown High School in 2007 and was a full-time mother.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home Leonardtown, MD; where a Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM in the Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Dan Moore officiating. Interment will be private.

There will be a Celebration of Life following the Service at Avenmar Community Association, 41165 Herons Way, Leonardtown, MD 20650.