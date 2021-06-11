Teresa D. Cusic passed into eternal rest, in Leonardtown, on June 1st, 2021. Teresa was 93.

Teresa was the daughter of Richard and Beatrice Woodburn, one of 13 children, and lived in St Mary’s County all her life. She is preceded in death by her husband, William F. Cusic, Sr. (Bill).

She loved the country life and all things associated with it, even planting tobacco on the small family farm. Her stuffed ham was always amazing. She took great pride in her yard, always planting and weeding. She loved being outside.

Teresa worked for C & P Telephone and Bell Atlantic for over 30 years. Many folks remember her pleasant voice as a switchboard operator. She enjoyed her co-workers and enjoyed telling stories of their antics while working the late shift.

After retiring from Bell Atlantic, Teresa worked for the St. Mary’s County Health Department for several years. As with Bell Atlantic, she forged many lasting friendships with her co-workers. She always looked forward to lunches and other outings with “the girls”.

The true love of Teresa’s life, though, was her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Nothing made “Ma’s” eyes light up like spending time with them. They were her treasures and she made sure everyone knew it. Rarely did a visit from Ma not include a special treat for the kids. Overnight stays at Ma’s were frequent occurrences and the kids went back home just a little bit spoiled.

There was a special place in Teresa’s heart for all children as she always made a fuss over kids in her neighborhood and those of family and friends. Friends of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren were treated with much love and kindness, always welcomed into her home.

Teresa is survived by 2 sons, Billy (Nancy) and Rick (Betsy); 5 grandchildren, Billy 3rd (KC); Mark (Kara); Valerie Zyriek (Will Knecht); Will (Erin); and Matt. She is survived by 5 great-grandchildren, Breton; Fisher; Alexis ; Savannah; and Natalie.

The family will receive friends on Friday, June 11, 2021 from 10:30 Am to 11:15 Am in St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Leonardtown, MD, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated at 11:30 AM with Father David Beaubien officiating. Interment will follow in Charles Memorial Gardens Leonardtown, MD .

Donations may be made to the Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department or Rescue Squad.