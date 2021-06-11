Margaret Ann Long, 80, of Avenue, MD, passed away on June 5, 2021 in Solomons, MD. She was born on January 29th 1941 in Washington, DC and was the daughter of the late Margaret Ann Montgomery Huseman and Carl Joseph Huseman, Sr., and the stepdaughter of Thelma Virginia Morris. Margaret was the loving wife of the late Joseph “Joe” Oliver Long, Sr. whom she married on September 24, 1965, and who preceded her in death on March 9, 2020. Margaret is survived by her children Joseph “Joey” Oliver Long Jr. of Avenue, MD, Paul Timothy “Timmy” Long (Bonny) of Mechanicsville, MD, and Robert Matthew “Matt” Long, Sr. (Shannon) of Avenue, MD, along with her sister Mary Thelma Smith of South Carolina, and her grandchildren Emily Ann Sheaffer, Robert Matthew Long Jr., Abbey Elizabeth Long, Jamilynn Long, Lacie Lynn Long, Carly Dale Long, and Ryan Joseph Buckler Long. She was preceded in death by her siblings Carl Joseph Huseman Jr. of Virginia and Charles “Chuck” Anthony Huseman Sr. of Bowie, MD.

Margaret was a social worker for the Department of Social Services for 39 years, retiring in 2009. She enjoyed her job and was a dedicated employee who loved helping others. She loved her boys and grandchildren, and enjoyed camping in her younger years, as well as making crafts.

The family will receive friends on Monday, June 14, 2021 from 9:00 AM- 10:00 AM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home, Leonardtown, MD with a service at 10:00 AM in the Funeral Home Chapel with Father Michael Tietjen officiating. Interment will be private.

Contributions may be made to Seventh District Vol. Rescue Squad at P.O. Box 7, Avenue, MD 20609 and St. Mary’s Nursing Home at 21585 Peabody Street, Leonardtown, MD 20650.