Elizabeth Anne McCoy Hayes, 68, passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side in Leonardtown on June 6th, 2021. She was born in Scotland, Maryland of Fred and Beth McCoy, one of 12 children.

Married Walter Edwin Hayes in 1976 with three children, Walter Ian Hayes, Matthew Brendan Hayes, and Mary Elizabeth Hayes. She is survived by a large family of McCoys and is deeply admired and loved by her brothers, sisters, nieces, and nephews.

Anne attended St. Mary’s Academy, and graduated University of Maryland School of Nursing (1975) and was a Registered Nurse, Certified Diabetes Educator and administered care to thousands of patients across Maryland. As a nurse she practiced in hospice, pediatrics, public health, and diabetes and served on the board of directors of the St. Mary’s Nursing Home.

She was the spiritual heart and acting matriarch of the McCoy family who ensured that her siblings remained a tight knit family. She was an inspiration of strong faith, compassion, sincerity, unity and caregiving. She was a true giver, an advocate for those who most needed her help and attention and exemplified unconditional love without judgement in her actions and dedication to her family, friends and patients.

A gathering will be held at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Leonardtown, MD on June 12, 2021 at 9:30am, eulogy at 10:15, and a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 AM with Father Ryan Pineda officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery, with a reception following in the church hall.

Instead of flowers, in her honor, reach out to your family, friends and neighbors who are less fortunate and need help without judgement.