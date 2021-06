On Friday, June 11, 2021, at approximately 7:30 p.m., an unidentified white male broke into a shed located in the 44700 block of St Andrews Church Road in California, before fleeing the area of foot.

The suspect stole a lock to the shed and then entered the shed before fleeing the area on foot.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded and are investigating the incident.

If you can identify the suspect, please contact the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office at (301) 475-8008