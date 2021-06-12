No Injuries Reported After Vehicle Drives Into Residence in Lexington Park, Police Searching for Operator

On Friday, June 11, 2021, at approximately 10:18 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to 21831 Ronald Drive and Watt Drive in Lexington Park, for the reported motor vehicle collision involving a structure.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle off the roadway and halfway into the basement of an end-of the row townhome.

No occupants were located in or around the vehicle.

One elderly female resident denied any injuries.

No injuries were reported. The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene and are investigating the hit and run.

Firefighters from Bay District secured power, water and utilities to the building and returned to service a short time later.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

