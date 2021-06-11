La Plata Police Department Receives Complaints of Door-to-Door Solicitation

The La Plata Police Department has recently received several complaints about door-to-door solicitors. Door-to-door solicitation is not permitted in the La Plata without a permit from Town Hall.

If you notice door-to-door solicitors in your neighborhood, please give LPPD a call (non-emergency) 8:30 a.m.-4:00 p.m. (M-F) call 301-934-1500, all other hours please call – 301-932-2222. As always we’re just a phone call away.

If the Town issues a permit for solicitation, LPPD will post the company and hour approved to solicit.