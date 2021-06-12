La Plata Community Walk / Clean Up Day

The La Plata Police Department is sponsoring a community walk/clean up day through the Kent Avenue Corridor this Saturday, June 12, 2021, from 9:30 a.m., to 11:30 a.m.

During the walk residents can meet elected officials, local law enforcement, faith-based leaders, representatives from local businesses, and non-profits.

The Charles County Department of Health will be administering free COVID-19 Moderna vaccinations at the Dorchester Community Center from 10 a.m., to 12:00 p.m. No appointment is necessary.

