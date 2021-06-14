Charles County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Unit Announce 2021 Youth Summer Sports Camps

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Unit has announced the dates for the 2021 youth summer sports camps:

Ladies Leadership Soccer Camp will take place at Laurel Springs Regional Park in La Plata on June 22 – 24 from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. The program is being offered to young ladies in grades 3 through 5 who reside in Charles County. Parents of participants will be responsible for transportation to and from Laurel Springs Park. There is no cost associated with the Ladies Leadership Soccer Camp and participation is limited to the first 50 students accepted into the program. For more information and to register your child, read the flyer and fill out the registration form.

Badges for Baseball Camp will be held at Laurel Springs Regional Park in La Plata from June 29 – July 1 from 8:45 a.m. until 2:10 p.m. The program is being offered to youths in grades 5 through 8 who reside in Charles County. Parents of participants will be responsible for transportation to and from Laurel Springs Park. There is no cost associated with the Charles County Badges for Baseball camp and participation is limited to the first 50 students accepted into the program. For more information, check out the flyer, and read and fill out the letter and registration form.

Football Camp will be held at Westlake High School, located at 3300 Middletown Road Waldorf, MD 20603, on July 6-8 from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. The program is being offered to youths currently in grades 3 through 5 who reside in Charles County. Parents of participants will be responsible for transportation to and from Westlake High School. There is no cost associated with the CCSO Football Camp and participation is limited to the first 50 students accepted into the program. For more information and to register your child, read the flyer and fill out the registration form.

Completed registration forms should be submitted to your student’s School Resource Officer, or emailed to Sergeant Morgan at morganp@ccso.us.

Special thanks to Charles County Public Schools, the Charles County Board of Education, the Greater Waldorf Jaycees, and the Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation for their support of these programs.