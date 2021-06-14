Fire Marshal Investigating Shed Fire in Mechanicsville

On Friday, June 11, 2021, at approximately 3:50 p.m., firefighters from Charles and St. Mary’s County responded to 13370 Ryceville Road in Mechanicsville, for the reported structure on fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a detached shed fully engulfed in flames with multiple propane tanks on fire.

Firefighters operated on the scene for over an hour and extinguished the fire in under 30 minutes.

The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal responded to investigate the cause of the fire.

No injuries were reported.

All photos are courtesy of the Hughesville, and Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Departments.

This was the second working structure fire volunteers responded to in under an hour in Charles County.

