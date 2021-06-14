State Fire Marshal Investigating Vacant Commercial Structure Fire in Waldorf

On Friday, June 11, 2021, at approximately 3:43 p.m., firefighters responded to 2400 Old Washington Road in Waldorf, for the reported commercial structure fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find fire showing from a 2-story commercial building.

50 firefighters responded and controlled the fire in under an hour.

No injuries were reported.

The owner was identified as American Legion Post 293. The estimated loss of structure and contents is valued at $150.000.00

Investigation determined the fire was discovered by a neighbor. The cause is still under investigation, with the area of origin being the interior of the structure.

The structure was vacant at the time of the incident. Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Office of the State Fire Marshal, Southern Regional Office, at 443-550-6835.

All photos courtesy of the Waldorf, Hughesville Volunteer Fire Departments. and the Charles County Volunteers PIO.

