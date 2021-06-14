Police in Charles County Apprehend Armed Robbery Suspect – Judge Releases Him on Personal Recognizance

On June 12, 2021, at 12:55 p.m., officers responded to a retail business in the 2900 block of Festival Way for the report of a theft that just occurred.

A male suspect entered the store and asked to look at an air pod case. The employee gave the suspect the case and the suspect began walking out of the store. As the employee approached, the suspect threatened to harm him and fled the scene with the merchandise. Shortly afterwards, officers responded to a business in the 3300 block of Crain Highway in Waldorf. Two males entered the store and one approached an employee. He asked to look at a set of air pods. Once he had the air pods, the suspect displayed a handgun, which was in his waistband, threatened the employee and fled. Officers determined the same suspect was involved in both cases. A description of the subjects was broadcast and they were located a short time later inside the St. Charles Towne Center. A juvenile male was detained while the other male fled. After a brief foot pursuit, the suspect was apprehended without further incident. Officers recovered a replica handgun in the suspect’s waistband and the stolen merchandise was also located.

Lorenzo Henson Simms, 18, of Waldorf, was charged with armed robbery and theft.

On June 14, a judge ordered Simms to be released on personal recognizance with electronic monitoring.

The juvenile male was released to his parents.



__________________________

When he was 16, Lorenzo Henson Simms, of Waldorf, was charged with Armed Robbery, Theft Less Than $100, and Theft $100 to Under $1,500.00

Simms was arrested on Saturday, June 12, 2021, and then released on his own recognizance on Sunday, June 13, 2021.

On March 23, 2019, officers responded to the parking lot of Dollar General located in the 11800 block of Montgomery Lane in Waldorf for the report of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers found victim Johrel Key lying in the parking lot suffering with a gunshot wound to his head. Key was transported to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma to be treated for his injuries.

While at the scene, officers spoke to multiple witnesses who described the suspects and the direction they fled. After canvassing the area, officers apprehended Brewer and his juvenile co-defendant Simms. Fortunately, Key survived the incident; however, he suffered extensive injury and is legally blind as a result of the shooting.