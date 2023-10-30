Two Men Sentenced for Execution Style Murder at Chancellor’s Run Regional Park in St. Mary’s County

UPDATE 10/30/2023: State’s Attorney Jaymi Sterling announced today that two men were sentenced for their participation in the June 2021 execution style murder of a teenager at the Chancellor’s Run Regional Park.

The sentences for Leonard Charles Hall, 29, of Lexington Park, Maryland, and James Reginald Flanagan, 27, of Lexington Park, Maryland, are as follows:

• Leonard Charles Hall: Life imprisonment; and

• James Reginald Flanagan: A life sentence with 35 years’ active incarceration.

Following a multi-day jury trial, a St. Mary’s County jury convicted Mr. Hall on May 12, 2023, of conspiracy to commit first degree murder and related firearms offenses.

Subsequently, on July 21, 2023, Mr. Flanagan, the co-conspirator, entered an Alford plea to conspiracy to commit first degree murder and related firearm offenses surrounding his involvement with the June 2021 homicide.

Senior Assistant States Attorneys Sarah Proctor and Jeff Maylor prosecuted both cases on behalf of the citizens of St. Mary’s County.

Detective Daniel Sidorowicz of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office served as the lead investigator.

The Honorable Joseph Stanalonis presided over both cases

UPDATE 6/23/2021 @ 9:40 p.m.: On Thursday, June 24, 2021, police arrested Leonard Charles Hall III, 27.

Hall was charged with murder-first degree and other related charges.

According to court documents, on Monday, June 14, 2021, at approximately 7:08 p.m., deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Chancellors Run Park in Great Mills, for the report of shooting.

Upon arrival Patrol Deputies located victim, Valdez Rico Baker III, 19, of California, in the grass suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. Baker later died as a direct result of these injuries.

During the investigation, police learned the victim was playing basketball with a large group of people when a vehicle arrived with two people inside. Witnesses stated “Kruddy” was the driver of the vehicle and “Lenny” was the passenger. “Kruddy”, who was driving the vehicle parked and had no mask covering his face. Police say “Kruddy” never left the vehicle and the front seat passenger of the vehicle, “Lenny” got out of the vehicle and began speaking to a group of people. “Lenny” had a mask on however while speaking to the people he pulled the mask down allowing everyone to see his face.

After the shooting “Kruddy” was seen pulling the vehicle out of its spot in anticipation of picking up “Lenny”. Both “Kruddy” and “Lenny” fled the scene together.

Detectives identified both individuals, “Kruddy” was identified as James Reginald Flanagan, and “Lenny” was identified as Leonard Charles Hall.

UPDATE 6/23/2021 @ 9:40 p.m.: On Wednesday, June 23, 2021, members of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Youth Gun Violence Task Force arrested James Reginald Flanagan, age 24, of Lexington Park.

Flanagan was charged with murder-first degree and murder-second degree.

Sources close to the investigation say more arrests are expected.

Flanagan is currently being held at the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown on a no bond status.

Updated will be provided as the become available.

The 19-year-old male who was shot and killed at Chancellor’s Run Regional Park in Great Mills on Monday, June 14, was identified as Valdez Rico Baker III, of California, MD.

UPDATE 6/15/2021 @ 2:15 p.m.: On Monday, June 14, 2021, at approximately 7:07 p.m. deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 21900 block of Chancellor’s Run Road in Great Mills, for the reported shooting.

Deputies located a male victim, age 19 of California, suffering from a gunshot wound to the head in the the area of the basketball courts.

The victim was transported by helicopter to an area trauma center for treatment where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Shortly afterward, at approximately 7:16 p.m. deputies responded to the 20800 block of Daisy Lane in Lexington Park, for the reported shooting.

Deputies located a male victim, age 21 of Lexington Park, suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

The victim was transported by helicopter to an area trauma center for treatment and remains hospitalized.

Members of the Youth Gun Violence Task Force and detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division along with crime lab personnel responded to both locations and continued the investigations.

At this time, it is unknown if the shootings are related.

Anyone with information regarding the shootings, or anyone who was at Chancellor’s Run Regional Park who witnessed the incident, and has not provided a statement is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Division at (301) 475-4200 extension 71950 or the Youth Gun Violence Task Force at (301) 475-4200 extension 78087 or by email at [email protected]

6/14/2021: On Monday, June 14, 2021, at 7:08 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the Chancellors Run Park in Great Mills, for the report of an active shooter.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a male victim with a gunshot wound to the back of his head. A helicopter landed at the scene and transported the victim to an area trauma center with life-threatening injuries.

Less than 7 minutes later, First Responders were dispatched to the 20800 block of Daisy Lane in Lexington Park, for the reported gunshot victim.

Crews arrived on the second scene and found a male with a gunshot wound to the upperbody, he was semi-conscious and talking to rescue personnel on the scene.

The second male victim was transported to the St. Mary’s County Airport where Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2 landed and transported the victim to an area trauma center with serious injuries.

Police are investigating the incidents, it is unknown if the two occurred at the same location, or if they are related.

Witnesses reported the male victim at the Chancellors Run Park and was walking away from the basketball court when a black male wearing a mask approached the victim from behind and shot him in the back of the head at close range.

No other suspect(s) information is available at this time.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

Chancellors Run Park will be closed for the remainder of today.





