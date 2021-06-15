VIDEO: Police Investigating Two Seperate Shootings in St. Mary’s County – One 19-Year-Old Dead

UPDATE 6/15/2021 @ 2:15 p.m.: On Monday, June 14, 2021, at approximately 7:07 p.m. deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 21900 block of Chancellor’s Run Road in Great Mills, for the reported shooting.

Deputies located a male victim, age 19 of California, suffering from a gunshot wound to the head in the the area of the basketball courts.

The victim was transported by helicopter to an area trauma center for treatment where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Shortly afterward, at approximately 7:16 p.m. deputies responded to the 20800 block of Daisy Lane in Lexington Park, for the reported shooting.

Deputies located a male victim, age 21 of Lexington Park, suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

The victim was transported by helicopter to an area trauma center for treatment and remains hospitalized.

Members of the Youth Gun Violence Task Force and detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division along with crime lab personnel responded to both locations and continued the investigations.

At this time, it is unknown if the shootings are related.

Anyone with information regarding the shootings, or anyone who was at Chancellor’s Run Regional Park who witnessed the incident, and has not provided a statement is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Division at (301) 475-4200 extension 71950 or the Youth Gun Violence Task Force at (301) 475-4200 extension 78087 or by email at stopgunviolence@stmarysmd.com

