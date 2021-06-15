Medical Emergency Leads to Motor Vehicle Collision in Great Mills, Operator Flown to Area Trauma Center

On Monday, June 14, 2021, at approximately 8:45 p.m., police responded to the area of Point Lookout Road and Indian Bridge Road in Great Mills, for the report of a motor vehicle collision.

No signs of a collision were observed and contact with citizens in the area reported they did not hear or see anything prior to his arrival. Police searched the area for approximately 10 minutes before returning to service.

At 9:20 p.m., police, fire and rescue were dispatched to the area of Indian Bridge Road and Point Lookout Road, for a second 911 call reporting a motor vehicle collision with injuries. The 911 caller advised he thought he was on Indian Bridge Road.

As fire and rescue personnel were responding to the area, responding officers advised they observed no signs of a collision or any citizens/vehicle in distress on Indian Bridge Road, and were going to check Flat Iron Road.



The St. Mary’s County 911 Emergency Communications Center performed a “ping” on the 911 callers phone as they had an open 911 call with the victim, and dispatchers told First Responders the phone was on GPS behind the Brass Rail in the rear parking lot.

Firefighters arrived to the rear parking lot behind Brass Rail and observed lights approximately 200 feet into the woods. Upon further investigation, they found a single vehicle in a wooded area with the single occupant trapped with incapacitating injuries.

The vehicle was located nearly 500 feet off of Point Lookout Road, in a densely wooded area and on the other side of a small ravine and creek.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded and investigated the collision.

Preliminary investigation revealed the patient suffered a medical emergency while driving and was unconscious when his vehicle left the roadway and travelled through the parking lot of Brass Rail, the vehicle struck a chain linked fence before travelling through the entire baseball field and struck a second chain linked fence before striking multiples trees and going airborne over the Johns Creek, the vehicle landed on the other side of the ravine/creek and struck multiple smaller trees before coming to a rest in the wooded area.

Firefighters removed the single patient from the vehicle and woods with a stokes basket in under 25 minutes. Crews operated on the scene for approximately 55 minutes.

A helicopter was requested for the victims injuries, and Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 landed at the scene and transported the adult male to an area trauma center with injuries described as serious, but non-life-threatening.

