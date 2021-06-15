Maryland State Police Announces 2021 Youth Leadership Law Enforcement Seminar

The Maryland State Police announces the second annual 2021 Youth Leadership and Law Enforcement Seminar, a free event held to train, develop and teach future generations of young men and women about the benefits of a law enforcement career will take place in August.

The two-day, action packed, conference is free and will be held from 2:00 p.m. on Friday, August 13, 2021, to 12:00 p.m., on Sunday, August 15, 2021 at the Maryland State Police Training Academy in Sykesville in Carroll County, Maryland.

High school and college students interested in starting a career in law enforcement are invited to learn about ‘Maryland’s Finest’ from troopers who specialize in a wide range of expertise.

Attendees will learn about Maryland law, military drill and ceremony, fitness, defensive tactics and explore the many facets of a career in law enforcement. They will learn how to protect themselves and take part in a variety of training workshops geared toward a greater understanding of leadership, character development and life skills.

Troopers and civilian employees from various specialized units will be on hand to share their experiences about life as a state trooper or as a civilian employee in a law enforcement career.

Along with this exciting opportunity, food and lodging will be provided on the campus of the Maryland State Police Academy. Each barrack commander will select one applicant to represent their respective county, including Baltimore City.

To qualify for enrollment, applicants must submit either a two-minute self-taped video or a written essay to explain why they are interested in a career in law enforcement. The deadline for applications is midnight (EST) on July 1, 2021. Incomplete or late applications will not be considered. For more application guidelines, please visit, mdsp.maryland.gov/Careers. Questions about the seminar and the application process can be emailed to msp.youthprograms@maryland.gov.

