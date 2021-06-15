Prince Frederick Man Arrested After Stealing Wentworth Nursery Truck and Trailer

On Wednesday, June 2, 2021, Deputy Huy responded to the area of Hallowing Point Road and Prince Frederick Boulevard in Prince Frederick, for a report of a stolen vehicle.

Wentworth Nursery in St. Mary’s County advised one of their company trucks with GPS on it was being driven in Calvert County.

The vehicle lookout was for a white Ford-F450 with the Wentworth Nursery written on both doors, towing a trailer. The vehicle was valued at $40,000 and the trailer was valued at $6,000.00.

Deputy Huy located the vehicle in the Prince Frederick area and a traffic stop was conducted.

The operator, identified as Donald Earl Walker, 33 of Prince Frederick, MD was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with Theft: $25,000 to Under $100,000.00 and Motor Vehicle Theft.

On September 14, 2019, Dep. Shelko responded to the 30000 block of Three Notch Road in Charlotte Hall, for the reported trespassing. Investigation determined Donald Earl Walker, age 31 of no fixed address, had entered onto private property after previously been served a notice not to trespass. Walker was taken into custody and located in Walker’s front pants pocket was a pair of brass knuckles. Walker was charged with Concealed Deadly Weapon and Trespass: Private Property.



On July 29, 2020, Dep. Palmer responded to the 30000 block of Three Notch Road in Charlotte Hall, for the reported trespassing. Donald Earl Walker, age 32 of no fixed address, was located on the property seated in a lawn chair. Walker had previously been served with a notice not to trespass for the business. Walker was arrested and charged with Trespass: Private Property. CASE# 46914-20