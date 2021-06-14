Rediscover Leonardtown with Weekend Events!

Are you looking for something fun to do this weekend? Why not come discover Leonardtown. This small Southern Maryland Town is big on charm and excitement. If you’re seeking adventure, there’s plenty to find here from water sports to seaplane rides.

Are you looking to explore your creative side? As an Arts & Entertainment District (the only one in Southern Maryland), there are art classes, workshops and galleries to explore. There’s also fine-dining, a Wharf with spectacular water views, an award-winning Winery, specialty shops, exciting events and so much more to discover!

If you haven’t been to Leonardtown in a while, there so much for you to rediscover here – from new restaurants and outdoor cafes, an elegant event space, a grand hotel and a one-of-a-kind indoor marketplace. Are you a boater? Now you can tie up at the new boat slips at the Wharf, wander up the hill to historic downtown Leonardtown and explore all that the town has to offer.

Start at the new Leonardtown Welcome Center in the Old Jail Museum. While there, you can pick up a map/directory for the brand-new Butterfly Trail. This delightful new trail (as well as the kid’s Caterpillar Corner) will mark exciting historic landmarks, beautiful outdoor spaces, hidden works of art and fun activities throughout this vibrant Southern Maryland town.

So, whether you’re an outdoor enthusiast looking for ways to spend a fun day in the sun, a social butterfly wanting to connect with friends over a delicious meal or a fabulous glass of wine, or a budding artist seeking a creative way to spend an afternoon, come ReDiscover all this and more in Leonardtown!

To learn more about ReDiscovering Leonardtown visit: VisitLeonardtownMD.com/RediscoverLeonardtown

To learn more about Southern Maryland visit: VisitStMarysMD.com