St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Assistance in Identifying Three Suspects Who Assaulted Victim and 13-Year-Old

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identities of three individuals in an assault investigation.

On Sunday, May 30, 2021 at 7:32 p.m., the suspects assaulted the victim inside the Patuxent River Inn in Lexington Park, stole the victim’s red Apple iPhone 11 and air pods and assaulted the victim’s 13-year-old child with a Taser.

Suspect #1 was described as a Hispanic female armed with a Taser.

Suspect #2 was described as a black male wearing a black jacket and a purple skull cap.

Suspect #3 was described as a white female with red-dyed hair and wearing all-black clothing.

Anyone with information about the identities of the suspects or this incident is asked to call Deputy Casey Hill at 301-475-4200, ext. 78112 or email casey.hill@stmarysmd.com. Case # 28525-21

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact the St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

