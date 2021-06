The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is pleased to announce National Night Out will take place on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, from 5:30p.m., to 8:00 p.m.

National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood comradery.

To have your neighborhood included in National Night Out please contact Corporal Blaine Gaskill at Blaine.Gaskill@stmarysmd.com or DFC Gerard Muschette at Gerard.Muschette@stmarysmd.com.