Detectives in Calvert County Seeking Information on Drive-by Shooting in Lusby

June 15, 2021

On June 14, 2021 at approximately 9:49 p.m., deputies from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Patrol Bureau responded to report of a drive-by shooting in the 1000 block of Golden West Way in Lusby.

Preliminary investigation revealed, unknown suspect(s) fired several rounds into a residence as well as into a vehicle outside the home. No injuries were reported. Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Bureau (CIB) responded to the scene and have assumed the investigation.

The investigation into this shooting is ongoing. Anyone with information in regards to this incident or may have camera footage in the area, please contact Detective Wayne Wells at (410) 535-2800 ext. 2595 or wayne.wells@calvertcountymd.gov

Citizens may remain anonymous thru the ‘Submit a Tip’ feature on our Calvert County Sheriff’s Office mobile app. To download, visit https://apps.myocv.com/share/a39520678.

