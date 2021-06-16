Fight at Tiki Bar in Solomons Leads to Arrests





On Sunday, June 13, 2021, Deputy First Class Shrawder and Deputy First Class Callison from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to a fight in progress at the Tiki Bar located on Charles Street in Solomons.

Once on scene deputies observed numerous patrons fighting in the rear parking lot.

Matthew Ryan Henderson, 23 of Orlando, FL, was identified as an aggressor who was activity fighting. As DFC Shrawder was attempting to detain Henderson, a second aggressor approached DFC Shrawder from behind and wrapped his arms around the deputy’s neck attempting to separate Henderson and the deputy. That suspect was identified as Timothy John Virgen, 25 of Lexington Park. Virgen began to kick the deputy as he was placed into handcuffs.

Both Henderson and Virgen were arrested and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where they were charged with Disorderly Conduct and Resisting/Interfering with Arrest. Virgen was also charged with Second-Degree Assault.

