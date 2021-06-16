Traffic Stop and Search Warrant Leads to One Arrest, Large Amount of Drugs, and Two Firearms Recovered in Glen Burnie

On Thursday, June 10, 2021, Anne Arundel County officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of 100 Archwood Avenue in Glen Burnie on a 2019 Honda Accord operated by James Franklin Nagel.

Located on Nagel was 42 bags of suspected crack cocaine (18.93 grams). Nagel was advised that due to an ongoing investigation, a search warrant would be executed on his residence.

The same day, on June 10, 2021, a search of the residence located on the 100 block of Archwood Avenue in Glen Burnie was conducted and the following contraband was recovered and seized:

A Loaded Glock 43X handgun with a micro conversion kit

Loaded Mossberg 12 gauge shotgun and ammunition

$1,200.00 in U.S. currency

James Franklin Nagel, 28, of Glen Burnie, was arrested and charged with the following:

Possession of CDS

Possession of CDS with intent to distribute

Firearm stored in an area a minor could gain access

Possession of a firearm during a drug trafficking crime