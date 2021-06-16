Traffic Stop and Search Warrant Leads to One Arrest, Large Amount of Drugs, and Two Firearms Recovered in Glen Burnie

June 16, 2021

On Thursday, June 10, 2021, Anne Arundel County officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of 100 Archwood Avenue in Glen Burnie on a 2019 Honda Accord operated by James Franklin Nagel.

Located on Nagel was 42 bags of suspected crack cocaine (18.93 grams). Nagel was advised that due to an ongoing investigation, a search warrant would be executed on his residence.

The same day, on June 10, 2021, a search of the residence located on the 100 block of Archwood Avenue in Glen Burnie was conducted and the following contraband was recovered and seized:

  • A Loaded Glock 43X handgun with a micro conversion kit
  • Loaded Mossberg 12 gauge shotgun and ammunition
  • $1,200.00 in U.S. currency

James Franklin Nagel, 28, of Glen Burnie, was arrested and charged with the following:

  • Possession of CDS
  • Possession of CDS with intent to distribute
  • Firearm stored in an area a minor could gain access
  • Possession of a firearm during a drug trafficking crime


