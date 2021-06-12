St. Mary’s County Seeking Information on Scooter Stolen from Lexington Park

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking to recover a stolen scooter, taken from the 45700 block of Lord Baltimore Way in Lexington Park on Friday, May 14, 2021 at around noon.

Anyone with information about the location of the scooter, the identity of the suspects who took the scooter or this incident is asked to call Deputy Zachary Jerew at 301-475-4200, ext. 78154 or email zachary.jerew@stmarysmd.com. Case # 25814-21

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact the St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

