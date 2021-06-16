AUDIO: Charles County Sheriff’s Deputy Accidentally Shoots Himself in Dunkirk, Transported to Area Trauma Center

June 16, 2021

On Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at approximately 2:35 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the AutoZone located at 2990 Plaza Drive in Dunkirk, for the reported gunshot wound.

Dispatchers advised the 911 caller was a Charles County Sheriff’s Deputy who advised he accidentally shot himself in the leg.

Crews arrived on the scene to find the victim with a gunshot wound to the left leg.

The single victim was transported to an area trauma center by ambulance.

Deputies from the Calvert County Sheriffs Office responded to the scene and is investigating the incident.

Updates will be provided when they become available.


This entry was posted on June 16, 2021 at 4:27 pm and is filed under All News, Calvert News, Charles News, County, Fire & Rescue, Law Enforcement, More News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.