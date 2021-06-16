AUDIO: Good Samaritans Save Man Trapped in Burning Vehicle After Motor Vehicle Collision in Indian Head

On Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at approximately 3:55 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of 6310 Chicamuxen Road in Indian Head, for the motor vehicle collision reported serious with one vehicle on fire with the occupant trapped.

Before the arrival of First Responders, multiple Good Samaritans removed the trapped victim from the burning vehicle, he was reportedly combative and suffering burns to the upper body.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle fully engulfed in flames with an active fuel leak.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2 was pre-launched and landed nearby.

The single occupant of the vehicle was reportedly a 35-year-old male, he was conscious and alert on the scene and suffering from serious burns to the upper body.

Trooper 2 transported the patient to an area treatment facility with serious injuries.

Firefighters operated on the scene for approximately 30 minutes to extinguish the fire.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office and Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack responded to the scene to investigate the collision. The roadway will be closed for an extended period of time for Crash Reconstruction.

Updates will be provided when they become available.



https://smnewsnet.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/Serious-MVA-in-Indian-Head.mp3