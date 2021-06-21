State Fire Marshal and St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Fire, Burglary at Charlotte Hall Restaurant

On Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at approximately 7:25 p.m., firefighters from Mechanicsville, Hollywood, Leonardtown, and Charles County responded to the Farmers Market located at 29890 Three Notch Road in Charlotte Hall, for the reported commercial structure fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find smoke showing from a one story commercial building and upon further investigation, firefighters found a small fire within the bathroom.

Firefighters extinguished the fire in under 5 minutes and checked the surrounding area of extensions which yielded negative results. Command held units from Mechanicsville and returned all others to service.

The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal responded to the scene to investigate the fire, which originated in the Helen’s Café & Catering bathroom.

On Thursday, June 17, 2021, at approximately 6:55 a.m., police responded back to Helen’s Cafe for the reported burglary.

Police arrived on the scene to find a window to the commercial building had been broken.

Upon entering the structure to search for occupants, officers located evidence within the structure related to a possible second arson attempt, and the Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal was requested back to the scene to investigate.

No injuries were reported in either incidents.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

All photos are courtesy of the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department. Volunteer today!

Helens Café and Catering is open and has not been displaced or closed by the fire.

