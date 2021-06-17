Maryland State Police Investigating 26-Year-Old Waldorf Man Killed in Motor Vehicle Accident on Crain Highway

On Thursday, June 17, 2021, at approximately 4:30 a.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police Forestville Barrack responded to a two-vehicle crash on Route 301 in the area of Clymer Drive.

According to a preliminary investigation, the driver of a Volkswagen Jetta was making a left turn from northbound Route 301 onto Clymer Drive.

At the same time, a tractor-trailer was traveling south of Route 301. The driver of the Volkswagen failed to yield to the tractor-trailer, which led to the crash.

The driver of the Volkswagen, Christopher Robin Barnes Jr., 26, of Waldorf, Maryland was declared deceased at the scene. The driver of the tractor-trailer remained at the scene.

The Maryland State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division responded to the scene to inspect the tractor-trailer and assist in the investigation. Route 301 was partially closed until about 9 a.m. because of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

Photo taken by, and property of WUSA9

