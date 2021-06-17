SHARKFEST returns to the Calvert Marine Museum on Saturday, July 10, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Celebrate the ultimate apex predator of the marine world during one of the museum’s most popular events. Regular museum admission applies; CMM members are FREE. Space is limited, advance ticket purchase is recommended. Complimentary museum passes will not be honored and strollers are not allowed in the museum for SHARKFEST.

Sharks are one of the world’s most riveting creatures and SHARKFEST is a chance to learn more about them. Live sharks will be featured in the Corbin Pavilion for viewing. The museum and grounds will be full of opportunities to explore the diversity of sharks and their remarkable history on planet Earth.

Learn fascinating ‘sharktoids’, examine evidence of prehistoric sharks, and take a picture with the life-size jaws of a Megalodon shark or in a real shark cage. Viewings of shark documentaries will take place in the Harms Gallery throughout the day. Take home a shark themed craft kit to continue the fun.

Shop early in the Museum Store for shark shirts for adults and children, while supplies last. The store will be stocked with shark-themed mementos including toys and books. Museum members save 10% off in the store every day. Dan D’s Concessions and Rita’s Ice will be on site with food and drinks for sale. For more information, visit www.calvertmarinemuseum.com.

