Drunk Chesapeake Beach Man Spits on Police Officer After Hit & Run Crash is Charged with DUI and Assault

On June 16, 2021, at 6:11 p.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 2100 block of Crain Highway in Waldorf after the victim of a hit and run crash that occurred in Prince George’s County followed the striking vehicle to a shopping center in Charles County.

When officers arrived, they made contact with the involved parties of the accident. Officers observed that the driver of the striking vehicle appeared to be impaired and a computer check revealed his driver’s license was suspended.

The driver was arrested. While he was being placed in the police car, the driver assaulted an officer and spit on him. Arthur John King, III, 37, of Chesapeake Beach, was charged with driving while impaired, resisting arrest and second-degree assault.

King is currently being held at the Charles County Detention Center without bond.

