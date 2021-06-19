CalvertHealth Foundation Celebrates 2021 Scholarship Recipients with Largest Award Totals to Date

The CalvertHealth Foundation Scholarship committee recently awarded the largest scholarship total in its history – providing $115,625 to 29 award recipients. Twenty-four of the applicants will receive Allied Health scholarships in the amount of $3,750 each and three will receive $1,875 due to mid-year graduation dates. Two E. Anne Spitzer applicants will receive $10,000 each for their studies in pursuit of a medical degree. Since the scholarship program began in 1991, it has awarded more than 510 scholarships totaling $755,000 in student assistance.

In lieu of an annual scholarship reception, each recipient received a box of #FutureHealthcareHero themed goodies to help celebrate their accomplishments. Vice President of Brand Strategy and Philanthropy Theresa Johnson said, “At a time when our nation is experiencing critical shortages of individuals entering health care, we are honored to have provided this assistance to students who made the decision to join this noble profession.”

The 2021 scholarship recipients are

Madison Attick, Salisbury University, Nursing;

Marissa Beil, Marymount University, Nursing;

Katie Berkley, University of Lynchburg, Physician Assistant Medicine and Doctor of Medical Science Program;

Rachel Black, University of Maryland, Kinesiology; Haley Brady, Salisbury University, Nursing;

Julia Carbo, College of Southern Maryland, Nursing;

Kaitlyn Culbert, Stevenson University, Nursing;

Amanda Curran, Stevenson University, Nursing;

Adam Davis, Salus University, Pennsylvania College of Optometry, Doctor of Optometry;

Logan Davis, University of Lynchburg, Doctor of Physical Therapy;

Pamela Farrall, Salisbury University, Respiratory Therapy;

Ashley Farrell, York College of Pennsylvania, Nursing;

Emily Farrell, York College of Pennsylvania, Nursing;

Peyton Fort, Cornell University, Global and Public Health Services;

Hannah Gates, Stevenson University, Nursing;

Alyssa Gibson, Salisbury University, Nursing;

Kathleen Hyde, University of South Alabama, Family Nurse Practitioner Master of Science in Nursing;

Caroline Keegan, High Point University, Doctor of Pharmacy;

Kristi Kelly, College of Southern Maryland, Nursing;

Candice Mackall, College of Southern Maryland, Nursing;

Zoey Masters, Stevenson University, Nursing;

Kathleen McClellan, University of Maryland, Hearing and Speech Sciences;

Sabrina McGuigan, York College of Pennsylvania, Respiratory Therapy;

Erin Parks, Walden University, Master of Science in Public Health Nursing;

Mark Rachic, York College of Pennsylvania, Nursing;

Rebecca Reimer, Wake Forest, School of Medicine, Physician Assistant;

Dataya Resenois, Howard University, Nursing;

Jack Sturge, Clarion University of Pennsylvania, Nursing;

Megan Zegel, Salisbury University, Nursing.