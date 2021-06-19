St. Mary’s College of Maryland Announces River Concert Series, Will Not Have Fireworks Show

St. Mary’s College of Maryland, along with the Chesapeake Orchestra and its Music Director Jeffrey Silberschlag, are proud to announce that the River Concert Series will be held in-person for the 2021 season.

A Southern Maryland tradition, this family-friendly music festival, and winner of two Governor’s Awards for Arts, Tourism, and Community Economic Development will again be held on the St. Mary’s College Townhouse Green every Friday evening from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. (grounds opening at 5 p.m.) from June 25 through July 16. Each of the four concerts will also be livestreamed from the College’s website.

The 23rd anniversary of the series will feature acclaimed musicians and rising stars performing the orchestra’s traditional mix of iconic Classical symphonic works, along with selections from the “Pops,” Jazz, and Broadway repertoire.

July 2, 2021: A Night of Music & Americana Without the Noise, with Jeffrey Silberschlag, music director, music of Gershwin, Ellington, Ibert, Dvorak, Copland, TJ Anderson, LeRoy Anderson, John Williams.

We regret we are unable to have fireworks for the July 2 River Concert.

The River Concert Series and the appearances of The Chesapeake Orchestra are made possible by the generous contributions of sponsors, individual donations, The Maryland State Arts Council, and The St. Mary’s County Arts Council.

Food and beverages, provided by local vendors, will be available for purchase on location. Attendees are also welcome to bring their own refreshments, blankets, and chairs. Concerts are free of charge and open to the public.

