One Injured After Single Vehicle Strikes Tree in California

On Saturday, June 19, 2021, at approximately 11:50 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the intersection of Three Notch Road and St. Andrew’s Church Road in California, for the reported motor vehicle collision with injuries.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle into a tree with the single occupant out of the vehicle.

One patient was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) was requested to the scene due to road signs being damaged.

Troopers from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack responded to the scene to investigate the crash.

