UPDATE: Police Investigating 25-Year-Old Man Killed at Birthday Party Bryans Road

UPDATE 6/21/2021 @ 9:50 a.m.: On June 20 at 10:47 p.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Bryans Road Volunteer Fire Department at 3099 Livingston Road in Bryans Road, for the report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they located Leon Nathaniel Inabinett, 25, of Capitol Heights with a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to Charles Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased.

A preliminary investigation showed the victim had attended a birthday party at the banquet hall located at the fire station. After the party, the victim was helping to clean up and was in the back parking lot when unknown suspect(s) shot him.

At this time, detectives are working on leads and trying to establish a motive. There were no known incidents at the party prior to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective E. Weaver at (301) 609-6571. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app. Charles County Crime Solvers is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 and the Sheriff’s Office is matching the reward of $2,500 for a total reward of up to $5,000.

The investigation is ongoing.

6/20/2021: On Sunday, June 20, 2021, at approximately 8:55 p.m., firefighters from the Bryans Road Volunteer Fire Department requested police to their station after a gunshot victim walked into the fire station, located at 3099 Livingston Road in Bryans Road.

A helicopter was requested for life-threatening injuries, and a short time after requesting the helicopter, First Responders reported CPR was in progress. The helicopter was then cancelled a short time later.

Police arrived on the scene and made contact with one witness who reported the shooting possibly occurred in the rear parking lot of the fire department.

Emergency medical personnel transported the adult male victim to an area hospital with CPR in progress.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office and the Criminal Investigations Division responded to the scene to investigate the shooting.

Updates will be provided when they become available.



https://smnewsnet.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/CCSO-Shooting-at-Fire-Department-6-20-2021.mp3