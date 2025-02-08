UPDATE: Second Waldorf Man Sentenced to 35-Years for Murder at Birthday Party Held at Bryans Road Fire Department

UPDATE 2/7/2025: Tony Covington, State’s Attorney for Charles County, announced that on Thursday, February 6, 2025, Charles County Circuit Court Judge Donine Carrington Martin sentenced Jahad Karim Frierson, 27, of Waldorf, to 35 years in prison for the Second-Degree Murder of Leon Nathaniel Inabinett, Jr. Frierson was also sentenced to a consecutive 1,067 days in prison for violating the probation of an unrelated incident.

On December 3, 2024, a Charles County jury convicted Frierson of the above-mentioned charge.

On June 20, 2021, officers responded to the Bryans Road Firehouse in the 3000 block of Livingston Road in Bryans Road. Upon arrival, officers discovered victim Inabinett suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in a hallway inside the firehouse. The victim was transported to a local hospital but, unfortunately, was pronounced deceased as a result of his injuries.

An investigation revealed that the victim attended a birthday party at the firehouse before the incident. Frierson had an issue with the victim due to a prior incident. After learning the victim’s location, Frierson contacted co-defendant Ryan Lamont Bell to help confront the victim. Frierson and Bell rode to the firehouse together and hid in bushes waiting for the victim to come out. At the end of the party, the victim was carrying a tray of cookies to put in a vehicle in the rear parking lot. Frierson and Bell approached the victim while he was outside. Frierson brandished a handgun given to him by Bell, struck the victim and then shot him several times. After the shooting was over, both Frierson and Bell fled in the same vehicle. The victim was able to make it inside the firehouse to try to get help but collapsed in the hallway.

An ankle monitor that Bell was wearing for a separate incident indicated that Bell’s location was at the firehouse at the time of the murder. Cell phone records also place Bell and Frierson in the area at the time of the murder. Surveillance video depicts the two confronting the victim and running away.

The handgun used to kill the victim was located in Bell’s vehicle. Bell reported to investigators that he took the gun after the murder and cleaned it.

On November 14, 2022, Bell entered a guilty plea for Conspiracy to Commit First-Degree Murder and Use of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime of Violence. On December 19, 2024, he was sentenced to 35 years in prison.

During the sentencing for Frierson, Assistant State’s Attorney Constance Kopelman asked the judge for the maximum sentence of 40 years, stating that Frierson “needs to be prevented from committing any other act like this for as long as possible. He didn’t care that he was on probation when he committed this murder.” She furthered, “The facts are just so brutal. Leon did not see this coming. The defendant ambushed him, and Leon had nothing to protect himself with. He was carrying cookies.” She told the judge that Leon’s future and potential was “all extinguished by the defendant. The defendant destroyed the victim’s right to the life he chose. In a society, we cannot tolerate this senseless gun violence. The defendant showed no mercy, no humanity. It is senseless. It is not okay, and it needs to be punished.”

UPDATE 1/25/2025: Tony Covington, State’s Attorney for Charles County, announced that on Thursday, December 19, 2024, Charles County Circuit Court Judge H. James West sentenced Ryan Lamont Bell, 38, of La Plata, to 35 years in prison for Conspiracy to Commit the First-Degree Murder of Leon Nathaniel Inabinett, Jr. and the Use of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime of Violence.

Bell will be on supervised probation for 5 years upon release.

Bell pled guilty to the aforementioned charges on November 14, 2022.

At sentencing, Assistant State’s Attorney Constance Kopelman told the judge that the victim was “loved by so many people” and Bell and Frierson “took him away from all of his family, all of his friends, all of the people that he wanted to make a positive impact on.”

She furthered that this was a “senseless act against an innocent man. – He had no idea he was about to be ambushed. They confronted an unsuspecting young man with cookies. It could only end in violence and the defendant understood that. It really doesn’t get more senseless than that. His life was senselessly snuffed out over nothing. He didn’t deserve it. He walked out with cookies and ended up being brutally murdered by Bell and Frierson.”

Before sentencing Bell, the Honorable Judge West stated, “Leon was a lot of things to a lot of people; very few people are inspirational. When people like that vanish from the community, the loss is felt more than what can be described here.” He furthered, “the loss is tremendous. The circumstances are extreme, harsh, and brutal.”

Sentence

Conspiracy to Commit First-Degree Murder

100 years with all but 35 years suspended

Use of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime of Violence

20 years with all but 5 years suspended

Concurrent

5 Years of Supervised Probation



Tony Covington, State’s Attorney for Charles County, announced that on Tuesday, December 3, 2024, a Charles County jury, after a 9-day trial, convicted Jahad Karim Frierson, 27, of Waldorf, of the Second-Degree Murder of Leon Nathaniel Inabinett, Jr.

On November 14, 2022, co-defendant Bell entered a guilty plea for Conspiracy to Commit First-Degree Murder and Use of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime of Violence. His sentencing date is December 19, 2024.

A sentencing date for Frierson is scheduled for February 6, 2025, at 1 p.m. He faces 40 years in prison.



Charles County Sheriff’s detectives have identified and arrested two suspects in connection with the murder of Leon Nathaniel Inabinett, Jr., 25, who was shot and killed on June 20 in the parking lot of a firehouse banquet hall at 3099 Livingston Road in Bryans Road.

Inabinett was in the back parking lot when two suspects approached and fired multiple shots at him, he was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

A tip to Charles County Crime Solvers, in addition to other leads, led to the identification of the suspects.

Detectives subsequently obtained arrest warrants for Ryan Lamont Bell, 34, of Waldorf, and Jahad Karim Frierson, 23, of Waldorf.

Bell was located and arrested on June 22. With the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Service, Frierson was located and arrested on June 29.

Both suspects were charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, and other related charges, and are being held without bond at the Charles County Detention Center.

The victim and suspects were known to each other.

Anyone with additional information should call Det. Weaver at 301-609-6571. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app. The investigation is continuing.



UPDATE – Press Release from the Bryans Road Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad, Inc. – 6/21/2021 @ 6:00 p.m.: On Sunday, June 20, at approximately 10:48 pm, a shooting took place at the Bryans Road Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad, Inc.

The victim was a guest of a birthday party being held in our banquet hall upstairs and was not in any way affiliated with Bryans Road VFD. The victim was shot in the rear parking lot and immediately ran back into the firehouse seeking assistance. The victim fell to the ground in a hallway, separate from the main portion of the firehouse. A member of the BRVFD Ladies Auxiliary and another guest of the party came downstairs in the elevator and found the victim just over a minute after. The Ladies Auxiliary member immediately called for assistance from BRVFD members and Charles County DES Paramedics who were stationed at BRVFD. Unfortunately, although aid was rendered within four minutes of the shooting, the victim succumbed to his injuries.

Bryans Road Volunteers are actively assisting the Sheriffs Department with any resources that are needed.

Any further questions should be directed to the Charles County Sheriffs Department.

UPDATE 6/21/2021 @ 9:50 a.m.: On June 20 at 10:47 p.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Bryans Road Volunteer Fire Department at 3099 Livingston Road in Bryans Road, for the report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they located Leon Nathaniel Inabinett, 25, of Capitol Heights with a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to Charles Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased.

A preliminary investigation showed the victim had attended a birthday party at the banquet hall located at the fire station. After the party, the victim was helping to clean up and was in the back parking lot when unknown suspect(s) shot him.

At this time, detectives are working on leads and trying to establish a motive. There were no known incidents at the party prior to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective E. Weaver at (301) 609-6571. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app. Charles County Crime Solvers is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 and the Sheriff’s Office is matching the reward of $2,500 for a total reward of up to $5,000.

The investigation is ongoing.

6/20/2021: On Sunday, June 20, 2021, at approximately 8:55 p.m., firefighters from the Bryans Road Volunteer Fire Department requested police to their station after a gunshot victim walked into the fire station, located at 3099 Livingston Road in Bryans Road.

A helicopter was requested for life-threatening injuries, and a short time after requesting the helicopter, First Responders reported CPR was in progress. The helicopter was then cancelled a short time later.

Police arrived on the scene and made contact with one witness who reported the shooting possibly occurred in the rear parking lot of the fire department.

Emergency medical personnel transported the adult male victim to an area hospital with CPR in progress.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office and the Criminal Investigations Division responded to the scene to investigate the shooting.

Updates will be provided when they become available.



