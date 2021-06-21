Police Investigating Shots Fire in Lexington Park, No Known Injuries Reported

On Monday, June 21, 2021, at approximately 1:00 a.m., police responded to the area of Columbus Drive and Pacific Drive in Lexington Park, for the reports of shots fired.

Police arrived on the scene to find evidence of shots fired, and found multiple subjects in the area.

One witness reported an unidentified occupant inside of 2-door sedan fired multiple times out of the vehicle towards a residence on Columbus Drive before fleeing the area at a high rate of speed.

Officers located multiple shell casings in the roadway and recovered evidence from the scene.

No known injuries were reported, it is unknown if any vehicles or residences were struck by the projectiles.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and Crime Lab Technicians responded and are investigating the incident.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

