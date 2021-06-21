State Fire Marshal Investigating Commercial Structure Fire in Waldorf, No Injuries Reported

On Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at 7:00 p.m., firefighters from Waldorf and surrounding departments responded to 44 Industrial Park Drive in Waldorf, for the reported commercial building fire.

Crews arrived on the scene in under 3 minutes and found smoke from the two-story commercial building.

Upon further investigation, firefighters found smoke on the first and second floor and found a small fire isolated to a room on the second floor.

Firefighters controlled the fire in under in ten minutes of dispatch, crews ventilated the structure and performed overhaul for approximately 30 minutes.

The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal reported to the scene and investigated the fire.

No injuries were reported.

57 Fire/EMS personnel responded to the scene including mutual aid from Prince George’s County Fire Department.

All photos courtesy of the https://www.ccvfireems.org/

