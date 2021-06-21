19-Year-Old Bryans Road Man Arrested on Charges Stemming from shooting a 21-Year-Old Male in Lexington Park

UPDATE: Tywan Thomas Morris, age 19 of Bryans Road, has been arrested and charged stemming from a shooting at the 20800 block of Daisy Lane in Lexington Park on June 14, 2021.

Morris has been charged with two counts of First-Degree Assault, Possession of a Firearm by a Minor, Handgun on Person, Loaded Handgun on Person and Firearm in the Use of a Felony or Violent Crime. He is currently being held at the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown on a no-bond status.

6/14/2021: On Monday, June 14, 2021, at approximately 7:16 p.m. deputies responded to the 20800 block of Daisy Lane in Lexington Park, for the reported shooting.

Deputies located a male victim, age 21 of Lexington Park, suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

The victim was transported by helicopter to an area trauma center for treatment and remains hospitalized.

Members of the Youth Gun Violence Task Force and detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division along with crime lab personnel responded to the location and continued the investigations.

Anyone with information regarding the shootings, or anyone who was at Chancellor’s Run Regional Park who witnessed the incident, and has not provided a statement is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Division at (301) 475-4200 extension 71950 or the Youth Gun Violence Task Force at (301) 475-4200 extension 78087 or by email at stopgunviolence@stmarysmd.com