Charles County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Indecent Exposure Incident at White Plains Gas Station

On Sunday, June 20, 2021, at 5:55 a.m., a woman was sitting inside her car at a gas station located at 4210 Crain Highway in White Plains when a man approached her. The two exchanged words when the man suddenly pulled down his pants and exposed himself to the woman.

The suspect then fled in a dark gray Dodge Charger. The suspect was described as a black male with long hair, possibly in his 30’s, wearing a white sleeveless shirt and green shorts.

There have not been any similar incidents in the area. Anyone with information is asked to call Cpl. Shaw at 301-932-2222.