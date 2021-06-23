Leonardtown Summer Music Festival to Return

Enjoy Free Concerts, Dancing, Great Food, Raffles, Prizes and More!

The Commissioners of Leonardtown, the Leonardtown Business Association and the St. Mary’s County Arts Council are proud to announce the return of the Leonardtown Summer Music Festival.

Leonardtown will host a summer of FREE, live outdoor concerts featuring an exciting lineup of Southern Maryland artists including the Robbie Boothe Band, Phillip Michael Parsons, Sam Grow, the Amish Outlaws and more throughout the Town from June – October 2021.

First up, live music returns to historic Leonardtown Square! Join us on Saturday, June 26th when the SOMD Storytellers (David Norris, Carol Schachter, Patty Dorsch, Frank Taylor & Bob Schaller) take the stage from 6 PM – 9 PM.

Why not pick up dinner from one of our amazing local restaurants and make your way to historic Leonardtown Square (bring a blanket or lawn chair) to enjoy a wonderful evening of music and storytelling. Then look for other exciting concerts around Town throughout the summer ‘til October 2021 and be sure to join us for a fabulous summer of music in Leonardtown!

For a complete list of music in Leonardtown visit: VisitLeonardtownMD.com/LeonardtownMusicFest.

