Car Fire in Waldorf Under Investigation

On Monday, June 21, 2021, at approximately 10:48 p.m., firefighter responded to 12599 Substation Road, in Waldorf for the report of a vehicle fire.

When firefighters from the Waldorf Volunteer Fire Department arrived on scene they located a Chrysler Pacifica fully engulfed in flames.

The fire destroyed a 2006 Chrysler Pacifica, and the damage was estimated at $3,000.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Office of the State Fire Marshal, Southern Regional Office, at 443-550-6820.

