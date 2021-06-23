St. Mary’s County Government Announces Operations Schedule for Independence Day Holiday

All St. Mary’s County Government administrative offices will be closed Monday, July 5, 2021, in observance of Independence Day. Administrative offices will reopen for regular business hours Tuesday, July 6, 2021.

All three Senior Activity Centers (Garvey, Loffler and Northern) will be closed July 5. Additionally, there will be no Home-Delivered Meals.

The St. Andrews Landfill and six Convenience Centers will be closed Sunday, July 4, 2021, but will be open for regular operations Saturday, July 3 and Monday, July 5. A complete list of hours of operations is available online at https://www.stmarysmd.com/dpw/Hoursofoperation.asp.

The St. Mary’s Transit System (STS) and Statewide Special Transportation Assistance Program (SSTAP) will be closed Sunday, July 4. The St. Mary’s Transit System (STS) public routes and the ADA routes will operate Monday, July 5. The Statewide Special Transportation Assistance Program (SSTAP) The SSTAP will not operate Monday, July 5.

All St. Mary’s County Library locations will be closed Sunday, July 4, however, book drops, and online services will be available. The libraries will be open for regular hours, Saturday, July 3 and Monday, July 5. For a list of hours and operations please visit https://www.stmalib.org/about-us/locations-and-hours/.

St. Clement’s Island Museum, Piney Point Lighthouse Museum, and the Old Jail Museum will be open for visitors throughout the holiday weekend from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

For information on St. Mary’s County Government, visit www.stmarysmd.com.