Chesapeake Beach Man Arrested for Disturbing the Peace and Trespassing

On Monday, June 14, 2021, Deputy W. McDowell of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to Abner’s Crab House Restaurant & Bar located at 3748 Harbor Road in Chesapeake Beach, for report of a disorderly subject.

Deputy McDowell observed William Roger Skiles Jr., 51 of Chesapeake Beach, to be intoxicated and acting in a disorderly manner.

When speaking with Skiles Jr., a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage was emitting from his breath and person. Deputy McDowell observed Skiles Jr. was unable to safely operate his motor vehicle; Deputy McDowell transported Skiles Jr. to his residence in Chesapeake Beach at 12:18 a.m., after advising him not to return to the establishment. Approximately 30 minutes later, Skiles Jr. was observed laying in the grassy area at Abner’s repeatedly clicking his automatic car key fob causing his car to light up and project noise. Skiles Jr. was again advised not to return to Abner’s or the surrounding area, to prevent a public disturbance. Around 1:07 a.m., Deputy McDowell observed Skiles Jr’s vehicle lighting up and projecting noise as Skiles was sitting in a grassy area, using a fence for balance. Skiles Jr. continued to act in a disorderly manner.

Skiles, Jr. was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with Disturbing the Peace – Public Intoxication, Failure to Obey Reasonable/Lawful Order and Trespass: Private Property.

