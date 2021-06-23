Great Mills Man Arrested in Lusby on Drug Charges

On Friday, June 18, 2021, Deputy Freeland of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle for suspicious activity in the area of White Horse Road and Chisolm Trail in Lusby.

Deputy Freeland activated his lights and sirens and the vehicle continued driving, refusing to stop, before hitting a dead end. Deputy Freeland observed the driver, Donald Sheldon Strickland, 42 of Great Mills, lean over and reach down in the center console. Due to Strickland not stopping the vehicle and his furtive movements, a search of the vehicle was conducted. The search revealed several white crystalized substances on the front passenger seat of the vehicle, copper wire with burnt residue, a folded up $1 USD bill with suspected crack/cocaine inside the fold. A bag observed to have been thrown out of the vehicle by Strickland was located nearby and revealed a metal spoon with white residue, 29 capsules of suspected heroin and five plastic vials containing suspected crack/cocaine.

Strickland was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with CDS: Possession Not Marijuana, CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia, CDS Distribution- Narcotics and other traffic related charges.

