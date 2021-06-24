Robert Oliver “Robin” Guyther

Robert Oliver Guyther, Jr., of Leonardtown, Maryland, known to one and all as Robin Guyther, departed this life on June 3, 2021, after a courageous battle with gastroesophageal cancer. He was born on April 21, 1948, in Leonardtown, Maryland, to the late Oliver R. Guyther and Elizabeth McNey Guyther.

Robin married Darlene Ann Tucker Brown on November 11, 1983, and they had 37 wonderful years together before his passing. There were no children born of the marriage but Robin acquired a stepdaughter and eventually a grandchild and great-grandchildren as a result of his marriage to Darlene. It amused him that he became a grandparent before his mother.

Robin was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Darlene, his stepdaughter, Amy Brown Eggler (Jay) of Compton, Maryland, granddaughter of the heart, Laura Estrada (Andy), and great grandchildren, Julian, Callie and Piper, of Omaha, Nebraska, his brother, David Guyther (Rebekah), sisters, Candy Guyther, Betsy Fritz (Rick), and Mary Jo Willenborg (Willie), all of Leonardtown, Maryland, nieces and nephews, Jack Fritz, Brooke Fritz, Andy Guyther, Ben Guyther, Eliot Willenborg, and Allie Willenborg, all of St. Mary’s County.

Robin was born and raised in St. Mary’s County, Maryland, and his roots go deep there. He graduated from Leonard Hall School and Ryken High School, and obtained his degree from St. Mary’s College of Maryland. He earned his masters in land planning at the University of Virginia. After high school and during his college days he worked as a reporter for the local newspaper, “The Enterprise”. For many years he worked at St. Mary’s County’s Department of Planning & Zoning and later he worked at Land Use and Growth Management, where he was director of the permits and inspections department. In recent years he worked part-time at the County’s Museum Division, a job he enjoyed, especially when it was busy. He got to tell people about the County he loved. He was also self-employed doing marine construction permits.

Robin had many interests outside the workplace. He was an excellent photographer and produced many beautiful photos of the local scenery and the scenery of the many places he and Darlene visited, from the glitz of Las Vegas to the majesty of California and the Pacific Coast and the grandeur of old castles and churches in Alba, Italy. In his 50’s he returned to his love of music, brushed up on the old guitar, and performed in many local venues as a solo artist and with the band “Geezer”. In addition to performing, Robin wrote songs, including one entitled “Maryland’s Mother Is Like No Other” which includes all the place names in St. Mary’s County. He was a member of the Leonardtown Lions Club, Southern Maryland Traditional Music & Dance, and Friends of the Piney Point and St. Clements Island Museums.

Robin Guyther was a kind and patient man. He was friendly and outgoing. He could be accosted on the street by a stranger, new in town, asking for some direction, and Robin would make a friend of him. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.