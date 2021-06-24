Debra Layne “Debby” Garman, 58, of Coltons Point, MD, formerly of Brandywine, MD passed away on June 7, 2021 in McLean, VA. She was born on August 12, 1962 and was the daughter of Roberta Faye Garman of Prince Frederick, MD and the late William R. Garman of Upper Marlboro, MD. Debby is survived by her son, Vincent Parrett, of Stamford, CT, her brother, Kevin Garman (Kerrie) of Prince Frederick, MD, her sister-in-law, Cheryl Garman, four nephews, one niece, and three great nephews. She was preceded in death by her brother, Michael Garman of Mechanicsville, MD.

Debby graduated from Suitland High School in 1980, and worked as a media buyer for an independent contracting company. She was a passionate Washington sports fan, an adventurous cook, and had a fiery passion for politics.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home, Leonardtown MD, where a funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM in the Funeral Home Chapel with Deacon Joe Lloyd officiating. Interment will follow in the Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery, Bushwood, MD. Serving as pallbearers will be Vincent Parrett, Billy Garman, Gary Garman, David Garman, Kevin Garman, and Kevin Garman Jr.