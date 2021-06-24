William “Billy” Cusic, III

March 11, 1976 – June 10, 2021

It is with great sadness that we announce the death of William ‘Billy’ Cusic III of Lakeland, Florida, born in Leonardtown, Maryland, who passed away at the age of 45 after his courageous fight with cancer. He was the owner/operator of Mid-State GrassMasters. Billy was a dedicated husband and father. He loved to play golf, hunt, fish, cook and coach youth baseball.

He is survived by his wife KC Cusic, two sons Breton and Fisher Cusic, daughter Alexis Secor, father William F. Cusic, JR. & wife Nancy, mother Bonnie Hetzel & husband Fred, brother Mark Cusic & wife Kara, sister Melissa Miedzinski & husband Robby, sister Valerie Zyriek & husband Will Knecht, grandchildren Ellie, Lane and Lawton, nieces & nephews Savannah, Natalie, Cruz, Bentley and Paxton, along with many aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by Grandparents; William SR & Teresa Cusic (paternal) and Deedy & Rae Garner (maternal).

Honorary Pallbearers: Bob Arnold, Tony Cekos, Warren Farr, Kevin Ferris, Todd Mattingly and Jesse Smith. Along with many family and friends.

Memorial Services will be held in Lakeland FL and Leonardtown, MD.

Lakeland, FL:

Sunday, 4 PM June 27, 2021 at the United Women’s Club of Lakeland, 1515 Williamsburg Square in Lakeland, FL 33803.

(For Lakeland, Donations, Flowers, Light a Candle or Plant a Tree. Please contact whiddenmclean@yahoo.com)

Leonardtown, MD:

Saturday, 4 PM July 24th, 2021 at Breton Bay Golf & Country Club, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

(For Leonardtown, the family has requested that donations in Billy’s name be made to the Breton Bay Junior Golf Program or your favorite Charitable Organization)