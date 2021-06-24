Barbara “Jean” Russell, 86, of Morganza, MD, passed away on June 13, 2021 at her home, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on September 6, 1934 in Abell, MD and was the daughter of the late Susan Alberta Ellis Bowles and John Ignatus Bowles. Jean was the loving wife of the late Louis Lee Russell, whom she married on November 11, 1950 at St. Joseph’s Church in Morganza, MD, and who preceded her in death on September 10, 1986.

She is survived by her children Patricia Schap (Pete) of Cockeysville, MD, William Russell (Dana) of Clements, MD, Barbara Hill of Maddox, MD, Eleanor “Ellie” Bogie (Bobby) of Leonardtown, MD, Janet Knott (Mike) of Chaptico, MD, and Terry Russell (Cheryl) of Mechanicsville, MD, along with her siblings Howard Frederick “Freddie” Bowles, Susan “Sue” Josephine Huber, Francis Anthony “Tony” Bowles, Mary Ellen Barone, Catherine Norma Hill, Mildred “Denise” Lundberg, Thomas Randall “Randy” Bowles, Brenda Lee Long, Lucy Mae Elkins, Gerald “Jerry” Allen Bowles, and Donald “Donnie” Ellis Bowles, 14 grandchildren, and 30 great-grandchildren. Jean was preceded in death by her siblings Anna Mae Bowles, John Ignatius Bowles Jr., James “Jimmy” Bowles, Sharon Ann Bowles, and her son-in-law Z. J. Hill.

Jean was a lifelong St. Mary’s County resident and attended Margaret Brent High School. She was a sales clerk at Hall’s Shoes and Clothing.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM in Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Bushwood, MD where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 AM with Father Stephen Wyble officiating. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Morganza, MD. Serving as pallbearers will be Jamie Bogie, Patrick Russell, Chris Russell, Zachary Wolfe, Jonathan Schap, Brian Russell, Mike White, and Matt Schap.

Contributions may be made to Hospice of St. Mary’s at P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650.